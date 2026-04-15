Two Day Best Practices For Supplier Qualification In Life Science Course: Strengthen The Quality Systems Of Your Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, And Medical Device Manufacturing Processes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The evolving regulatory landscape and intensified focus on supplier qualifications present opportunities to enhance compliance and quality management. This course offers strategies for navigating supplier audits, forming quality agreements, and meeting global standards, targeting challenges in regions like China and India.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices for Supplier Qualification in Life Science (May 6th - May 7th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Conduct thorough supplier qualifications and audits to strengthen the quality systems of your pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing processes.

Ensuring suppliers consistently meet quality requirements is paramount across all materials and services procured. Regulatory agencies such as FDA, EMA, MHRA, TGA, PIC/S, and ISO 13485 have intensified their focus on supplier qualification. The 2015 update of the EU GMP Guide notably emphasised supplier selection and qualification in Chapter 5, marking a significant regulatory shift.

While supplier qualification may have been unfamiliar decades ago, it has now become integral to industry practices. Qualifying suppliers, especially those in regions like China and India, presents unique challenges, demanding additional responsibilities for both parties. Beyond audits, establishing effective "Quality Agreements" is essential. Prior to outsourcing, companies must define minimum product specification and user requirements to ensure compliance with GMP standards. Each product may necessitate specific evaluation criteria during initial technical visits to potential supplier, involving assessment of SOPs, Quality Management Systems, previous audits, organisational structure, and task distribution.

This course equips participants with practical strategies to navigate complex supplier qualification processes, enhancing compliance, and optimizing quality management systems to meet stringent regulatory expectations. Delegates will gain comprehensive strategies and insights into conducting rigorous supplier qualification and audits to enhance the quality systems across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing processes.

Bonus documents included:



Supplier qualification questionaries (API, excipient, packaging material)

Supplier evaluation matrix

Risk-based supplier audits

Quality Agreement

Supplier qualification sample SOP

FDA inspection findings, example warning letters, Form 483s Warehouse, logistics service provider qualification documents

Who Should Attend:

Professionals working in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology or medical devices, including:



Quality Assurance/Quality Control Specialists

GMP Compliance Officers

Validation Professionals

Engineering Personnel

Operation Staff

Manufacturing Professionals

Supply Chain

Logistics Staff

IT Personnel Purchasing Managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



Supplier Qualification Introduction

Quality Management System and supplier qualification

Sampling and test reduction

Raw materials and service providers

Medical device suppliers

Flow of supplier qualification & documentation

Group exercise: Review of an existing supplier categorisation and evaluation study Workshop: Supplier categorisation & evaluation

Day 2



Supplier auditing

Quality agreement preparation

Supply chain risk management

Group exercise: Review of an existing supplier Quality Agreement Workshop: Supplier Quality Agreement

Speakers

Mustafa Edik

Mustafa Edik is a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnoloy, medical device quality and GXP expert with over 28 years of hands-on leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

As Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems (PQMS), he brings unmatched credibility and depth to audits, compliance strategies, and regulatory readiness. Holding a BSc in Chemistry, and a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA, Mustafa combines strong scientific foundations with strategic business acumen.

His career highlights include senior roles at Bayer Turkiye, where he progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager, and GMP Lead Auditor to Global GMP Lead Auditor, managing complex quality operations and audits in a multinational environment. He has personally led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide.

Today, as Founder and Lead Consultant at Quality Academia Egitim & Danismanlik, Mustafa delivers high-impact consulting, training, and project management services to local and global clients.

For more information about this training visit

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