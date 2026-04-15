Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 7 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription, published on 2 February 2026 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.