African Mining Week To Highlight Africa's Artisanal And Small-Scale Mining (ASM) Transformation Amidst $8.5T Resource Potential

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 15, 2026/APO Group/ --

As Africa intensifies the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) to ensure its estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped resources contribute to inclusive economic growth, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – scheduled for October 14-16, 2026 in Cape Town – will spotlight the initiatives driving this transformation.

A dedicated panel titled Accelerating the Formalization of ASGM will bring together ASM operators, government regulators and investors to discuss the sector's role in strengthening Africa's mining industry growth.

Growing Critical Minerals Demand Anchors Africa's ASM Empowerment Agenda.

The ASM sector supports millions of livelihoods across Africa, prompting governments to accelerate its formalization to unlock the full potential of the continent's 30% share of global critical minerals.

For instance, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) signed an agreement with mining company ERG in February 2026 to empower ASM players in the cobalt sector. As the world's top cobalt supplier, formalizing ASM operators could transform the sector by boosting employment and ensuring cobalt wealth translates into tangible socioeconomic gains.

Zambia is also empowering ASM players as part of its strategy to increase copper output to three million tons by 2031. The country's Geological and Minerals Development Act of 2025 established a dedicated Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Fund, providing financial support to ASM operators. With global copper supply expected to face deficits in the 2030s and Zambia pushing to increase output, formalizing ASM could deliver significant gains.

Accelerating ASGM Integration Through Technology-Driven Initiatives

African gold-rich countries are accelerating the formalization of artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) operators to increase output and capitalize on strong prices which are anticipated to remain above $5,000 per ounce throughout 2026. For example, Ghana is leveraging initiatives such as the Ghana Gold Board, the planetGold Ghana program and the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Program to improve market access for ASM operators while strengthening technical skills and sector productivity.

These efforts follow an increase in ASGM export revenues, from $5 billion in 2024 to $10 billion in 2025, highlighting the sector's growing economic importance.

Similarly, the DRC is implementing several measures to integrate ASGM players into the formal gold supply. These include the March 2026 launch of a gold refinery in Kalemie, designed to purchase gold directly from ASGM operators and channel it into the formal market.

The government has also partnered with Phoenix Capital to implement the ASGM Empowerment AXIS program and GoldConnect program, which aim to provide financing and digital technologies to support ASGM operations.

With a national target to export 15–18 tons of gold in 2026, these initiatives are expected to ensure that rising global demand translates into tangible community benefits across the DRC.

Global Partnerships Support Africa's ASGM Empowerment Efforts

International partners are also supporting Africa's ASM sector. The World Gold Council is working with Ghana, the Ivory Coast, Zambia and Tanzania to deploy gold processing facilities designed to improve efficiency and support responsible mining practices for ASM players

At a regional level, programs such as the ACP-EU Development Minerals Program - implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Program - are advancing Africa's agenda to formalize ASM operators. The program has already deployed €13.2 million during its first phase, followed by €11.1 million in the second phase, while the current phase is allocating €9.2 million to support ASM through training, technical assistance and capacity development. The program is deployed in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Republic, Tanzania, Uganda, Guinea and Zambia.

Against this backdrop, AMW 2026 will serve as a key platform to highlight the policies, investments and partnerships shaping the future of the continent's artisanal mining sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.