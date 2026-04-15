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HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 Debuts with Elite Performance Features
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) UAE, 14 April 2026 - Huawei has unveiled the highly anticipated HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2, a groundbreaking wearable designed for runners. With precise positioning, science-driven training features, and all-day comfort, this new addition to Huawei’s lineup is the ultimate companion for both marathon enthusiasts and professional athletes. It will be available from 15 April 2026 at 1,299 AED, through Huawei's official store and select retail outlets.
New Era of Running
The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 is designed with runners in mind, offering an ultra-slim profile and a streamlined fit. Crafted from lightweight, high-strength nanomolded titanium alloy, the watch weighs just 43.5 g, ensuring it’s comfortable and skin-friendly for long training sessions.
Huawei has teamed up with marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and the renowned dsm-firmenich Running Team to combine the expertise of world-class athletes with Huawei’s cutting-edge wearable technology. The result is the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2, delivering a professional-grade running experience. Central to this achievement is Huawei’s innovative, non-intrusive lactate threshold detection algorithm and running power metric. This technology calculates the lactate threshold, giving runners unprecedented insights into their training intensity and muscle strength. By automatically analysing these metrics, users can fine-tune their workouts, develop customised training regimens, and create race strategies with confidence.
The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 also introduces the industry-first Intelligent Marathon mode, designed to track a wide range of World Athletics Label Road Races. This feature not only monitors race performance but also provides comprehensive guidance from start to the finish line. With dynamic pace guidance and smart refuel reminders, the watch provides real-time updates on the watch face, empowering runners to optimise their performance and push their limits with confidence.
Crafted for Ultimate Performance
Equipped with a 3D floating antenna architecture and an improved antenna gasket design, the GT Runner 2 achieves a 250% improvement in positioning accuracy compared to its predecessor. This ensures precise tracking and positioning even in challenging environments like tunnels or shaded areas. And powered by the Huawei TruSense system, the watch provides accurate heart rate monitoring, helping runners scientifically manage their training load and receive timely alerts for potential risks.
Sports Aesthetics
Inspired by the sleek design of F1 racing wheel hubcaps, the watch is available in three vibrant colours: Dawn Orange, Dusk Blue, and Midnight Black. The upgraded AirDry woven strap combines superior breathability with sweat-repellent properties, ensuring a dry, comfortable fit even during the most intense workouts. The straps’ striking gradient finish is achieved through a sophisticated wick-dyeing process and high-precision infrared positioning, resulting in a natural, stylish design. The unique hollow-out texture pays homage to the running track, symbolising the relentless spirit of running.
In recent years, the marathon craze has inspired more individuals than ever to embrace running, whether for pure enjoyment or high-performance goals. HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 caters to both casual runners and professional athletes, offering professional guidance and advanced race support. After five years of relentless research, Huawei has once again redefined the pinnacle of professional running watches, making every run feel effortless and rewarding.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.
Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world’s top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.
New Era of Running
The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 is designed with runners in mind, offering an ultra-slim profile and a streamlined fit. Crafted from lightweight, high-strength nanomolded titanium alloy, the watch weighs just 43.5 g, ensuring it’s comfortable and skin-friendly for long training sessions.
Huawei has teamed up with marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and the renowned dsm-firmenich Running Team to combine the expertise of world-class athletes with Huawei’s cutting-edge wearable technology. The result is the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2, delivering a professional-grade running experience. Central to this achievement is Huawei’s innovative, non-intrusive lactate threshold detection algorithm and running power metric. This technology calculates the lactate threshold, giving runners unprecedented insights into their training intensity and muscle strength. By automatically analysing these metrics, users can fine-tune their workouts, develop customised training regimens, and create race strategies with confidence.
The HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 also introduces the industry-first Intelligent Marathon mode, designed to track a wide range of World Athletics Label Road Races. This feature not only monitors race performance but also provides comprehensive guidance from start to the finish line. With dynamic pace guidance and smart refuel reminders, the watch provides real-time updates on the watch face, empowering runners to optimise their performance and push their limits with confidence.
Crafted for Ultimate Performance
Equipped with a 3D floating antenna architecture and an improved antenna gasket design, the GT Runner 2 achieves a 250% improvement in positioning accuracy compared to its predecessor. This ensures precise tracking and positioning even in challenging environments like tunnels or shaded areas. And powered by the Huawei TruSense system, the watch provides accurate heart rate monitoring, helping runners scientifically manage their training load and receive timely alerts for potential risks.
Sports Aesthetics
Inspired by the sleek design of F1 racing wheel hubcaps, the watch is available in three vibrant colours: Dawn Orange, Dusk Blue, and Midnight Black. The upgraded AirDry woven strap combines superior breathability with sweat-repellent properties, ensuring a dry, comfortable fit even during the most intense workouts. The straps’ striking gradient finish is achieved through a sophisticated wick-dyeing process and high-precision infrared positioning, resulting in a natural, stylish design. The unique hollow-out texture pays homage to the running track, symbolising the relentless spirit of running.
In recent years, the marathon craze has inspired more individuals than ever to embrace running, whether for pure enjoyment or high-performance goals. HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 caters to both casual runners and professional athletes, offering professional guidance and advanced race support. After five years of relentless research, Huawei has once again redefined the pinnacle of professional running watches, making every run feel effortless and rewarding.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.
Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world’s top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.
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