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Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic Group, Welcomes The Delhi's Proposed EV Policy As A Bold Step Towards Cleaner Mobility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) "I strongly welcome the Delhi Government's bold and forward-looking proposal to transition fully to electric two-wheelers by 2028. This is the kind of decisive leadership India needs to tackle one of our most pressing challenges – air pollution and public health. Delhi is clearly leading the way, and I believe other major Indian cities must follow shortly with similar conviction."
"A few years ago, during the transition to BS4 norms, the Hon'ble Supreme Court took a clear and courageous stand in favor of citizens. The sudden ban on the sale of non-compliant vehicles from April 1st, despite industry concerns, demonstrated that public good must come first. The industry adapted, innovated, and emerged stronger and consumers ultimately benefited. This moment serves as an important reminder of what is possible when policy leads with conviction."
"Today, we stand at a similar turning point. As citizens, nothing is more meaningful than clean air, good health, and a longer life – for ourselves and for future generations. Delhi's pollution levels are an eye-opener not just for the capital, but for every major Indian city."
"Two-wheelers, particularly scooters, are primarily used for short daily commutes of around 30–40 km. Electric scooters today offer real-world ranges of 80–120 km per charge, making them inherently suited for urban mobility. For such use cases, there is little justification for continued reliance on petrol-powered vehicles in dense urban environments. This transition will also reduce India's dependence on imported oil, strengthening our position in an increasingly complex global geopolitical landscape."
"Importantly, EVs are not just cleaner - they are better products. They unlock a new wave of innovation through electronics, connectivity, and intelligent systems that directly benefit customers."
"At Kinetic, my team and I have recently launched the Kinetic DX - built with 99% localization, and designed to deliver innovative features and performance that match or exceed traditional ICE scooters, while retaining the trust and reliability that Indian consumers expect."
"For me, this policy goes beyond mobility – it is about the future we choose to create."
"An India where our children breathe cleaner air."
"An India that leads through innovation and self-reliance."
"An India that prioritizes long-term well-being over short-term convenience."
"I firmly believe this is a step in the right direction, and I hope more cities follow Delhi's lead as we collectively work towards leaving behind a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable India for generations to come."
About Kinetic Group
Kinetic Group is a pioneer in India's automotive industry, best known for introducing the legendary Kinetic DX and the iconic Kinetic Luna. These revolutionary models became a household name and redefined urban mobility for an entire generation.
Founded over 50 years ago by Late Mr. H.K. Firodia and led by Padmashri Dr. Arun Firodia, the Group, through its flagship Kinetic Engineering Limited, set benchmarks in vertically integrated manufacturing and engineering excellence. Today, Kinetic continues to shape the future of mobility through its presence across automotive and EV sectors.
Kinetic Engineering Limited stock is quoted on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE): 500240.
About Kinetic Watts & Volts Ltd.
Established in September 2022, Kinetic Watts & Volts Ltd. (KWV) is the dedicated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing subsidiary of Kinetic Engineering Ltd., led by the Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Ajinkya Firodia. Building on Kinetic's iconic legacy in India's automotive industry, KWV is committed to creating innovative, reliable, and sustainable EV solutions. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning 87,000 sq. ft., KWV combines scalable and eco-friendly production with cutting-edge automation and quality systems, reflecting its mission to deliver safe, high-performance, and truly Made-in-India EV products that redefine urban mobility.
"A few years ago, during the transition to BS4 norms, the Hon'ble Supreme Court took a clear and courageous stand in favor of citizens. The sudden ban on the sale of non-compliant vehicles from April 1st, despite industry concerns, demonstrated that public good must come first. The industry adapted, innovated, and emerged stronger and consumers ultimately benefited. This moment serves as an important reminder of what is possible when policy leads with conviction."
"Today, we stand at a similar turning point. As citizens, nothing is more meaningful than clean air, good health, and a longer life – for ourselves and for future generations. Delhi's pollution levels are an eye-opener not just for the capital, but for every major Indian city."
"Two-wheelers, particularly scooters, are primarily used for short daily commutes of around 30–40 km. Electric scooters today offer real-world ranges of 80–120 km per charge, making them inherently suited for urban mobility. For such use cases, there is little justification for continued reliance on petrol-powered vehicles in dense urban environments. This transition will also reduce India's dependence on imported oil, strengthening our position in an increasingly complex global geopolitical landscape."
"Importantly, EVs are not just cleaner - they are better products. They unlock a new wave of innovation through electronics, connectivity, and intelligent systems that directly benefit customers."
"At Kinetic, my team and I have recently launched the Kinetic DX - built with 99% localization, and designed to deliver innovative features and performance that match or exceed traditional ICE scooters, while retaining the trust and reliability that Indian consumers expect."
"For me, this policy goes beyond mobility – it is about the future we choose to create."
"An India where our children breathe cleaner air."
"An India that leads through innovation and self-reliance."
"An India that prioritizes long-term well-being over short-term convenience."
"I firmly believe this is a step in the right direction, and I hope more cities follow Delhi's lead as we collectively work towards leaving behind a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable India for generations to come."
About Kinetic Group
Kinetic Group is a pioneer in India's automotive industry, best known for introducing the legendary Kinetic DX and the iconic Kinetic Luna. These revolutionary models became a household name and redefined urban mobility for an entire generation.
Founded over 50 years ago by Late Mr. H.K. Firodia and led by Padmashri Dr. Arun Firodia, the Group, through its flagship Kinetic Engineering Limited, set benchmarks in vertically integrated manufacturing and engineering excellence. Today, Kinetic continues to shape the future of mobility through its presence across automotive and EV sectors.
Kinetic Engineering Limited stock is quoted on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE): 500240.
About Kinetic Watts & Volts Ltd.
Established in September 2022, Kinetic Watts & Volts Ltd. (KWV) is the dedicated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing subsidiary of Kinetic Engineering Ltd., led by the Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Ajinkya Firodia. Building on Kinetic's iconic legacy in India's automotive industry, KWV is committed to creating innovative, reliable, and sustainable EV solutions. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning 87,000 sq. ft., KWV combines scalable and eco-friendly production with cutting-edge automation and quality systems, reflecting its mission to deliver safe, high-performance, and truly Made-in-India EV products that redefine urban mobility.
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