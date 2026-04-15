Pin Ads Establishes Itself As Europe's Leading Pinterest Advertising Agency, Delivering Superior ROAS For Brands Across France And Beyond

MENAFN - GetNews) The Paris-based Pinterest specialist manages millions of euros in annual ad spend, consistently outperforming Meta and Google benchmarks and is now opening its methodology to the market.

In a crowded paid media landscape dominated by Meta and Google, one specialist agency has quietly built an extraordinary track record on a platform most marketers continue to underestimate. Pin Ads, headquartered at 66 Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris and with a second office in Amsterdam, has emerged as the definitive Pinterest advertising partner for performance-driven brands proving, campaign after campaign, that Pinterest is not a mood board, but a high-intent acquisition channel with measurable, scalable returns.

Founded over seven years ago, Pin Ads has cultivated a rare depth of expertise on a single platform. While full-service agencies spread their attention across half a dozen channels, Pin Ads has made an audacious bet: go all-in on Pinterest, understand its algorithm more deeply than anyone else, and deliver results that no generalist agency can match. That bet is now paying off at scale.







The numbers behind Pin Ads' client work are striking. For BUT, one of France's largest home furnishing retailers, the agency deployed Pinterest's Performance+ AI automation to achieve a ROAS of 26, representing a 2.6x improvement over the brand's previous Pinterest performance and a ROAS more than double what the same brand sees on competing platforms. For a beauty and wellness brand in the CleanCollective portfolio, Pin Ads opened a completely untapped acquisition channel. Across the agency's client base, cost-per-acquisition figures run consistently 48% lower than comparable Meta campaigns.

"Pinterest is now an essential channel for converting a qualified audience and optimising our return on investment. In three words: inspiring, relevant, high-performing." - Olivier Granda, Head of E-commerce Traffic Acquisition, BUT

A Full-Funnel Pinterest Operating System

What distinguishes Pin Ads from agencies that simply run Pinterest campaigns as an afterthought is the comprehensiveness of its offering. The agency operates what it describes as a 360-degree Pinterest management model, encompassing three interconnected pillars: paid media buying, organic account management, and creative production tailored specifically to Pinterest's unique visual grammar.

On the paid side, the agency's media buyers sit at the frontier of Pinterest's evolving ad product suite including early access to new features before they reach the wider market, enabled by a six-year certified partnership with Pinterest's own teams. This means Pin Ads clients benefit from proprietary intelligence about what's working on the platform in real time, not six months after the rest of the industry has caught up. The agency is authorised to manage budgets running into the tens of millions of euros annually, with optimisation frameworks proven to sustain strong ROAS even as spend scales.

On the organic side, Pin Ads brings a structured, keyword-first approach that treats Pinterest as a visual search engine because, fundamentally, that is what it is. Board architecture, pin sequencing, keyword mapping, and audience profiling are all deployed systematically to build compounding organic reach that supports and amplifies paid campaigns.

"The cost of acquisition per lead was divided by 2 compared to Meta. And our Pinterest budgets were increased by 50% in view of these results." - Anouk Le Terrier, Co-Founder, DIJO

The creative function is where Pin Ads makes perhaps its most underappreciated contribution. Pinterest is a visually sovereign platform, ads that feel native to the feed dramatically outperform repurposed assets from Instagram or Facebook. Pin Ads' creative team designs content specifically for Pinterest's formats, applying platform-specific best practices refined through thousands of A/B tests. The result: visuals that halt the scroll, communicate value propositions in seconds, and convert at rates that routinely exceed industry benchmarks.

The Opportunity Most Brands Are Still Missing

Pinterest's commercial potential remains one of digital marketing's most persistent blind spots. With 18 million monthly active users in France alone, 60% of them women, and the vast majority using the platform specifically to discover products and plan purchases, Pinterest sits at a uniquely valuable intersection of high purchase intent and relatively low advertiser competition. Unlike social platforms where users scroll past ads to reach content they actually want, Pinterest users arrive actively looking for inspiration that leads to purchase. The platform's own data shows that 80% of Pinterest users report buying something they discovered there.

For brands in fashion, home, beauty, food, wellness, parenting, DIY, and lifestyle categories, the audience match is close to ideal. And yet the vast majority of marketing budgets continue to flow to Meta and Google, leaving Pinterest as a largely uncrowded opportunity particularly for brands willing to invest in platform-specific expertise rather than running the same creative and bidding strategies they use everywhere else.

Pin Ads is positioning itself as the bridge between that untapped opportunity and the operational excellence required to capture it. The agency is so confident in its methodology that it offers clients a performance guarantee and explicit commitment to results, benchmarked against industry standards, that very few agencies of any kind are willing to make.

Looking Ahead

As Pinterest continues to invest heavily in AI-powered shopping features, augmented reality try-on tools, and deeper integration with e-commerce platforms, the gap between brands that have mastered the channel and those that have not is likely to widen significantly. Pin Ads, with its institutional knowledge of the platform's algorithm, its certified partnership with Pinterest's teams, and its growing portfolio of documented case studies, is positioned to guide ambitious brands through that transition.

For performance marketers seeking to diversify beyond the duopoly, reduce CPAs, and tap a high-intent audience that their competitors are ignoring, Pin Ads offers both the proof and the playbook.

Appointments and initial consultations can be requested directly via the agency's website at

About Pin Ads

Pin Ads is a Pinterest-specialist advertising and organic management agency headquartered in Paris, France, with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The agency provides end-to-end Pinterest management encompassing paid media buying, organic strategy, and platform-native creative production. With more than six years of certified partnership with Pinterest and a client roster spanning retail, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands, Pin Ads manages multi-million euro ad budgets annually and consistently delivers above-benchmark ROAS.

More information is available at .