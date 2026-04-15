ROAM Roof & Solar Earns 2026 GAF President's Club Award, Recognized Among Top-Tier Roofing Contractors Nationwide

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"Pictured: James Allen (GAF Territory Manager), Abbey & John O'Brien (Owners of ROAM Roof & Solar) and Matt Cooper (GAF Regional Manager)"Belton-based roofing company honored for excellence in performance, reliability, and service across Central Texas

BELTON, TX - April 15, 2026 - ROAM Roof & Solar, a veteran-owned roofing company based in Belton, Texas, has been named a recipient of the 2026 GAF President's Club 1 Star Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the roofing industry. The award is presented annually by GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, to a select group of Master Elite® contractors who demonstrate exceptional standards in performance, reliability, and customer service - the three benchmarks GAF uses to evaluate contractors for this distinction.

ROAM Roof & Solar is also a GAF Master Elite® Contractor, a designation held by only approximately 2% of roofing contractors nationwide. President's Club status is awarded to a select subset of those contractors, placing ROAM among the top tier of roofing professionals in the country.

"This recognition reflects the standard we hold ourselves to on every project," said John O'Brien, owner of ROAM Roof & Solar. "Our team takes pride in doing the job the right way - communicating clearly, standing behind our work, and delivering a finished product our customers can trust long after the install is complete." Serving homeowners and property owners across Belton, Temple, Salado, Killeen, and the surrounding Central Texas region, ROAM Roof & Solar has built its reputation on a consultative approach - prioritizing education, transparency, and long-term performance over quick or low-cost solutions.

GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors who must first demonstrate proper licensing, maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training - on top of already holding GAF Master Elite® contractor status.

"The GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award is a badge of honor for contractors who prioritize quality and service above all else, distinguishing themselves among the rest," said Jim Durkin, Chief Customer Experience Officer at GAF. "This award is reserved for the top tier of roofing contractors nationwide, reflecting a deep-seated commitment to maintaining the highest standards for their employees and every customer they serve."

ROAM is also one of the first contractors in Central Texas to complete an IBHS Fortified Roof installation - an independent certification from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety that verifies a roof system is built to withstand severe weather. As hail and storm events continue to impact Bell County, the company remains focused on helping homeowners navigate the roofing process with clarity and confidence - from inspection through installation.

For more information about ROAM Roof & Solar, visit

ABOUT ROAM ROOF & SOLAR

ROAM Roof & Solar is a veteran-owned roofing company headquartered in Belton, Texas, serving homeowners and commercial property owners throughout Central Texas, including Temple, Salado, and Killeen. The company specializes in residential roof replacement, storm damage repair, and professional roof inspections, with a focus on quality workmanship, clear communication, and long-term performance. ROAM Roof & Solar is a GAF Master Elite® Contractor and holds IBHS Fortified Roof certification - one of the first contractors in the region to earn this designation. The company is committed to delivering a higher standard of roofing through a consultative, customer-first approach GAFGAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, business owners, and roofing professionals with its innovative solutions and focus on exceptional service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to strengthen its communities and industry through investments in career development, sustainable products, and local community resilience.

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