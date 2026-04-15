Army Foils Six Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Electrically Guided Balloons

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted six drug smuggling attempts in a special operation carried out early Wednesday along its border front. The attempts involved large quantities of narcotics carried by electronically guided balloons launched simultaneously in order to distract border guard units and evade surveillance.Border guard forces, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, successfully neutralized all attempts at various locations. The balloons were intercepted and brought down after crossing into Jordanian territory, and the seized drugs were handed over to the competent authorities for legal proceedings.The Jordan Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to utilizing all available capabilities and resources to prevent smuggling and infiltration operations, and to counter anyone who seeks to undermine the nation's security and the safety of its citizens.