MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lithosphere Enables Autonomous Agent Infrastructure for On-Chain Coordination The architecture introduces agent-based systems capable of executing, interacting, and coordinating within decentralized environments.

April 15, 2026 3:30 AM EDT | Source: Kaj Labs

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced autonomous agent infrastructure within its Lithosphere Makalu Testnet, enabling intelligent systems to execute, interact, and coordinate directly within decentralized environments. The development advances Lithosphere's AI-native architecture by positioning agents as active participants in blockchain systems rather than external application-layer components.







Autonomous agent infrastructure enabling intelligent coordination across decentralized systems

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The infrastructure supports agents capable of continuous operation, decision-making, and execution across decentralized applications. Through Lithosphere's integrated protocol design, these agents operate within structured environments that define execution rules, verification pathways, and interaction models. This allows developers to build systems where autonomous processes coordinate on-chain while maintaining transparency and verifiability.

At the core of this model is Lithic, Lithosphere's AI-native smart contract language, which provides the execution framework for intelligent agent behavior. Lithic enables developers to define how agent-driven processes are initiated, how responses are validated, and how execution impacts system state. This structured lifecycle ensures that adaptive behavior can exist within deterministic and governed environments.

The system is further supported by DNNS, a decentralized identity and routing layer that enables persistent and programmable identity for agents, applications, and services. This allows autonomous systems to be addressable and discoverable within the network, enabling consistent coordination between machine-driven participants. Combined with MultX, Lithosphere's interoperability engine, agents can operate across multiple blockchain environments without fragmentation.

"Autonomous systems require infrastructure that supports identity, execution, and coordination as part of the protocol," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Lithosphere provides the environment where intelligent agents can operate reliably within decentralized systems."

By enabling agent-based infrastructure, Lithosphere provides developers and infrastructure participants with the foundation to build systems that extend beyond user-initiated interactions. These include intelligent automation, machine-to-machine transactions, and decentralized processes that operate continuously across networks.

This advancement reflects Lithosphere's broader approach to blockchain design, where infrastructure evolves to support intelligent coordination and autonomous execution rather than isolated transaction processing.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs