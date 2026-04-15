Vietnam Airlines Signs USD 50 Million Cooperation Deals With Chinese Partners

Dhaka: Vietnam Airlines has signed a series of agreements with Chinese partners valued at approximately USD 50 million for the 2026–2030 period, aimed at strengthening its foothold in one of its key markets.

The deals were signed on April 14 and cover both passenger and cargo operations.

In the passenger segment, Vietnam Airlines inked a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU), worth USD 20 million, with Beijing Shuozoujiuzou Technology to boost two-way traffic and develop tailored travel products.

Simultaneously, the airline expanded its cargo cooperation with Shanghai Wan Jun Aviation Service with a USD 30 million deal to enhance connectivity and facilitate cargo flows from China to Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

China represents a significant market for Vietnam Airlines. The Vietnamese national carrier currently operates nearly 40 weekly flights on six active routes to China.

In 2025, the airline carried over 661,000 passengers on these services, and in this year, it aims to fly nearly 780,000 passengers.

Vietnam Airlines said the comprehensive cooperation with its Chinese partners would support the operator's network expansion and operational optimization, reinforcing the Hanoi-based carrier's global standing.

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