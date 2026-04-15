Notification Of Executives And Related Parties' Transactions With Nilfisk Shares
|Price per share
|Volume
|DKK 140
|14,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume: 14,000
- Aggregated price: DKK 1,960,000
e) Date of the transaction: April 15, 2026
f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
...
Attachment
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19 Announcement - 15042026 - Transaction of shares - Carl Bandhold
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