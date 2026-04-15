Kolkata Weather Update: Rain Forecast Issued Amid Heatwave Alert Check

Kolkata Weather Update: The heat is soaring right from the start of Baisakh. The beginning of the week has been brutal, leaving everyone exhausted. So, what's the weather going to be like all week? When can we expect some rain? Read

The Alipore Met Department reports a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and nearby Gangetic West Bengal. This system is causing the unpredictable weather changes across the state, bringing both scorching heat and a chance of thunderstorms.The weather office has predicted a mix of heatwave conditions and relief showers for several South Bengal districts. Uncomfortable heat and humidity will continue, especially in Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur. But there's also a forecast for rain.Light rain is likely in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Paschim Bardhaman, along with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h. The rain might get heavier on Thursday in Purulia, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur, with light to moderate showers expected.The Met office has also issued a storm and rain alert for North Bengal districts. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar can expect thunderstorms with light to moderate rain. On April 15, wind speeds in these areas could touch 40-50 km/h.The weather department said that day temperatures across the state's districts will rise by about 2°C over the next two days. After that, no major temperature change is expected for the next five days. The department has also issued an advisory for the public.Officials have advised children, the elderly, and people with existing health conditions to be extra careful. The department's advisory says: Avoid being in the sun continuously from 11 am to 4 pm. Drink plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty to avoid dehydration. During thunderstorms, find a safe shelter instead of staying in open fields. Hot and uncomfortable weather will likely continue in some South Bengal districts until April 20.