Bhooth Bangla: Budget, Day 1 Box Office Prediction And Star Cast Fees Revealed

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan, releases April 17. Here's a look at its budget, opening day box office prediction, and the earnings needed for it to be declared a hit.

According to a recent report from koimoi, the makers have spent around ₹120 crore to produce 'Bhooth Bangla'. Almost half of this amount has gone towards the star cast's fees. The film's producers are Ekta Kapoor, her mother Shobha Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar himself.

The same report states that Akshay Kumar received a fee of ₹50 crore for 'Bhooth Bangla'. This is 28.5% less than what he charged for his previous film, 'Jolly LLB 3', for which he reportedly got ₹70 crore.

Besides Akshay Kumar, no other star in 'Bhooth Bangla' has even touched the ₹5 crore mark for their fee. Reports suggest Wamiqa Gabbi was paid ₹3 crore, Tabu got ₹2.5 crore, and Paresh Rawal received ₹2 crore. Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta were paid ₹1-1.5 crore and ₹1 crore, respectively.

Reports suggest that 'Bhooth Bangla' could collect around ₹15 crore on its first day. It is also being claimed that this could become director Priyadarshan's biggest opening Bollywood film ever. Currently, his top 5 biggest openers are:

Khatta Meetha:₹7 crore

De Dana Dan: ₹6.13 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa: ₹3.8 crore

Billu:₹3.78 crore

Bhagam Bhag:₹3.43 crore

For 'Bhooth Bangla' to be considered a hit, its lifetime collection needs to be between ₹180 crore and ₹240 crore. Now, we'll have to wait and see how the film actually performs at the box office after its release.