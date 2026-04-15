UAE To Host Global Children's Literature Fair IBBY In 2030 For First Time In Arab World

The UAE will host the 42nd International Congress of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) in Sharjah in 2030, becoming the first country in the Arab world to stage one of the most important global gatherings dedicated to children's literature, reading advocacy and publishing for young readers.

The congress, held every two years, is considered a leading international platform for experts, publishers, educators and cultural institutions working to improve access to books for children and young people. The 2030 edition is expected to bring together more than 1,000 participants from over 80 countries under the theme“Stories That Change the World”.

The announcement was made during the IBBY General Assembly on the sidelines of the Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy, held from April 13 to 16.

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Held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the event will take place under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Founder and Honorary President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People.

This announcement is a significant milestone for the UAE's cultural sector, reflecting the country's growing role in supporting publishing, promoting reading and advancing children's literature regionally and internationally. It also places Sharjah once again at the centre of a major global cultural event.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said the hosting reflected the UAE's deep belief in the power of stories to shape awareness and inspire future generations.

“Stories are not merely a source of knowledge; they are a powerful tool to inspire generations and promote values of empathy and openness,” she said.

She added that the congress would serve as a platform to showcase the UAE's experience in supporting children's literature and developing the publishing industry, while reinforcing Sharjah's position as a global cultural hub.

The biennial congress brings together IBBY national sections along with professionals and advocates committed to promoting reading among children and young people worldwide.

Its programme usually includes panel discussions, seminars, workshops, exhibitions and cultural events, alongside the announcement of the Hans Christian Andersen Award and the IBBY Honour List.

Officials said the 2030 programme is expected to cover major themes in children's and young adult literature, including creative content development, translation quality, accessibility, book design, and the role of libraries and schools in building a reading culture. It is also expected to address literature's role in promoting environmental and social awareness, as well as bibliotherapy.

The hosting is being viewed as recognition of the work of the UAE Board on Books for Young People, established in 2010 on the initiative of Sheikha Bodour. The organisation has led a range of programmes aimed at advancing Arabic children's literature and promoting reading, including training and support initiatives for publishers, authors and illustrators.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Switzerland, IBBY is a global organisation that promotes reading and supports the development of children's literature through programmes that expand access to books, encourage cultural exchange and foster cooperation among professionals in the field.

With the 2030 edition, Sharjah will join a list of cities that have hosted the congress in recent years, including Trieste, Putrajaya, Moscow, Athens, Auckland, Mexico City and London. Ottawa will host the 2026 edition, while Barcelona will stage the 2028 congress

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