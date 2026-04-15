Griezmann Dares To Dream After Atletico Oust Barca In His Farewell Season

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is daring to dream of a fairytale finale after his side survived a fierce Barcelona fightback to reach their first Champions League semifinal in nine years on Tuesday.

A 2-1 home defeat was enough for Diego Simeone's side to progress 3-2 on aggregate, the Metropolitano crowd exhaling at the final whistle as Atletico edged into the last four.

Recommended For You

For Griezmann, 35, it was a night thick with emotion.

The Frenchman has already announced he will leave at the end of the season to join MLS side Orlando City, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable spell in Madrid.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Griezmann first arrived at Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014.

He departed for Barcelona in 2019 before returning three years later, rebuilding his bond with supporters and becoming one of the enduring faces of Simeone's 15-year project.

His numbers underline that impact: 211 goals and 97 assists, making him Atletico's all-time leading scorer.

Yet silverware has been scarce. The 2018 Europa League remains the only major trophy of his time with the Colchoneros, leaving this campaign as a final opportunity to sign off with something special.

Atletico will face either Arsenal or Sporting in the semifinals, with the London side leading 1-0 ahead of Wednesday's second leg. Atletico are now two matches away from a first Champions League final since their appearances in 2014 and 2016.

"I'm very happy," Griezmann told reporters.

"It doesn't matter who we face, as long as we're still in it and as long as we're on top form right until the end. It's been a brilliant but tough tie against a top-class side who play really well in Barcelona. It's been a struggle, but we're still in it."

In Spain glory could come as soon as Saturday with the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad in Seville, Griezmann's boyhood club, with Atletico chasing their first domestic cup since 2013 and an end to a four-season wait for any title.

"It's going to be a great match, a tough one, so we'll need to get some rest. Now it's time to start thinking about Saturday. What a great feeling," Griezmann said.

“I hope I can help my team mates to do something beautiful this season, something historical. Our fans deserve it.

"After the match was over, I stayed on the pitch with them for several minutes, just enjoying the songs and the atmosphere, which was fantastic. Let's keep going.”

Southampton face Man City in FA Cup semis after stunning Arsenal Bayern are in driving seat but wounded Real could be dangerous, says Neuer

ALSO READ