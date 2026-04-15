Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Lottery Opens First Retail Shop In Abu Dhabi's Musaffah

UAE Lottery Opens First Retail Shop In Abu Dhabi's Musaffah


2026-04-15 04:47:44
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Allowing in-person ticket purchases for the first time, the new outlet offers on-site support and flexible payment options
    By: Sahim Salim

    The UAE Lottery has opened its first physical retail outlet in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, allowing players to purchase tickets in person as part of efforts to expand access to its games across the country.

    Located in M40, the shop enables customers aged 18 and above to buy tickets for games such as Lucky Day Draw and Pick 3, with the option to pay on-site. Staff are available to assist both new and existing players with game selection and queries.

    Recommended For You

    The move marks a shift from a purely digital offering to a hybrid model, combining online participation with an in-person experience.

    The UAE Lottery said it has seen growing participation since its launch, and aims to widen its reach through both digital and physical platforms.

    All games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, which oversees compliance and ensures a secure and transparent environment. The operator also reiterated its commitment to responsible gaming, with tools and resources available to help players make informed decisions.

    ALSO READ
      UAE Lottery: Twice-a-week draws to win Dh30 million explained UAE Lottery winners use prize money to support students, orphanages back home

    MENAFN15042026000049011007ID1110984812



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search