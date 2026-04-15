UAE Lottery Opens First Retail Shop In Abu Dhabi's Musaffah

The UAE Lottery has opened its first physical retail outlet in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, allowing players to purchase tickets in person as part of efforts to expand access to its games across the country.

Located in M40, the shop enables customers aged 18 and above to buy tickets for games such as Lucky Day Draw and Pick 3, with the option to pay on-site. Staff are available to assist both new and existing players with game selection and queries.

The move marks a shift from a purely digital offering to a hybrid model, combining online participation with an in-person experience.

The UAE Lottery said it has seen growing participation since its launch, and aims to widen its reach through both digital and physical platforms.

All games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, which oversees compliance and ensures a secure and transparent environment. The operator also reiterated its commitment to responsible gaming, with tools and resources available to help players make informed decisions.

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