Dubai's Burj Al Arab To Close For 18-Month Restoration Project

Dubai's Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, one of the world's most recognisable hotels, will close for 18-months to undergo an extensive restoration project, its operator Jumeirah announced on April 15. The hotel, renowned for its 'seven-star' status, has stood as an architectural and cultural icon, with its dhow sail silhouette shaping the identity of the Dubai's skyline.

The project will refresh the hotel's interior décor while preserving its original character. Jumeirah describes the approach as similar to restoring a work of art- careful, and respectful of what already exists.

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Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer will lead the work. He was picked at the end of a strategic and rigorous selection process. He is known for high-profile restoration projects including the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. He trained under designers Philippe Starck and Christian Liaigre before founding his own studio in 2002.

“Being entrusted with the very first restoration of a property of this calibre in Dubai is a profound privilege,” Auer said.“To carry forward the legacy of such an extraordinary landmark is both an honour and a responsibility.”

Historic masterpiece

The Burj Al Arab opened 27 years ago and is widely credited with putting Dubai on the global luxury travel map. Its dhow sail-shaped silhouette has become one of the most photographed buildings in the world. The 198-suite hotel features marble, gold leaf and Swarovski crystal interiors. It also has a its bespoke spiral chandelier comprising of 210 crystal tubes and weighing around 450 kilograms.

From hosting VIPs to having a historic tennis match on its helipad, the Burj Al Arab has been one of the most iconic hotels in the world. Built on its own island, the building rises 321m in height, offering guests views of the Arabian Gulf.

Jumeirah CEO Thomas B. Meier said the hotel remains in a class of its own.“For the last 27 years, this exceptional property has served guests with the same passion and world-class standards that distinguish it from any other hotel in the world,” he said.“This restoration programme marks a new chapter in the story of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, one that will carefully preserve the heritage of what is currently the sole property in our Jumeirah limited-edition collection of iconic landmark addresses defined by design distinction and prestige.”

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