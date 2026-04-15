Double Olympic Badminton Champion Axelsen Announces Retirement

Copenhagen, Denmark: Denmark's double Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement at 32 on Wednesday, saying back problems meant he could no longer "compete and train at the highest level".

Axelsen, who won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and again in Paris in 2024, had back surgery in April last year and said he had not managed to overcome his physical issues.

"Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult," he said in a statement. "But I have now reached a point where my body won't allow me to continue."

Axelsen retires as one of the most decorated players in history, having also won two world titles and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He spent more than 100 consecutive weeks at the top of the men's singles world rankings, an achievement surpassed only by Malaysian great Lee Chong-wei. Standing 194cm (six foot four inches) and making full use of his giant wingspan, Axelsen redefined what a player could do on the court.

He said he had "accomplished everything I once dreamed of, and more".

"What makes it hardest to say goodbye is not the competition itself, but everything around it, the journey, the daily grind, the people," he said.

Axelsen speaks Mandarin and is a popular figure in China. He regularly posts about his professional and family life on online Chinese platforms.

News of his retirement sparked a wave of reaction in the country, and was among the most discussed on the social media platform Weibo on Wednesday afternoon.