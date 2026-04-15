GTA Participates In GCC Tax Administrations Committee Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the General Tax Authority, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Jaham Al-Kuwari, chaired the State of Qatar's delegation at the 16th meeting of the Committee of Heads and Directors of Tax Administrations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held yesterday in the presiding country, the Kingdom of Bahrain, via video conferencing.

The meeting discussed key developments and challenges related to tax policies and procedures in the region.

The heads of tax authorities in member states explored ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in the exchange of expertise and best tax practices.

They also reviewed updates on the implementation of unified agreements related to indirect taxes, as well as mechanisms to develop technical systems that support electronic connectivity among GCC tax authorities.

The meeting further addressed topics related to updating tax legislation and expanding training and capacity-building for national cadres, with the aim of improving performance and increasing the efficiency of implementing tax systems in line with regional and global economic developments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was emphasized that GCC countries remain committed to continuing joint coordination, strengthening economic integration, and reinforcing the principles of fairness and transparency in tax policies, in support of sustainable development across the Gulf region.