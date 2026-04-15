QSE Index Opens Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened higher on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, gaining 56.90 points, or 0.53%, to reach 10,747 points, compared to the previous session's close, supported by most sectors.

Market data showed gains in the Consumer Goods and Services sector by (+0.83%), Transportation (+0.82%), Real Estate (+0.76%), Banks and Financial Services (+0.65%), Industrials (+0.49%), and Telecoms (+0.38%).

Meanwhile, performance was negative for Insurance (-0.23%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 96.506 million, with 51.780 million shares traded in 5,075 transactions.