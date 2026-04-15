Trade Mark Registry Proceedings At The UKIPO Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: May 13, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities include mastering trade mark registration and protection at UKIPO, enhancing brand asset security, and effectively managing objections and oppositions. This expertise is crucial for businesses aiming to navigate the UK market's legal landscape and safeguard their brand reputation.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Mark Registry Proceedings at the UKIPO (May 13, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Understanding the trade mark registration process and post-registration procedures at the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) is essential for all those responsible for managing trade marks and protecting brand assets in the UK.

This training course provides an in-depth overview of the key steps in the UKIPO's trade mark registry proceedings, from initial application through to post-grant challenges, giving participants the knowledge and skills needed to navigate this complex process confidently.

The expert trainer will explore the application timeline, including what to expect during the initial phases and how to handle potential grounds for objections that may arise. Delegates will learn how to approach objections and how to prepare for oppositions if third parties challenge the registration of a trade mark.

The training course also covers critical post-grant actions, such as managing potential invalidation and revocation proceedings. You'll gain insights into the circumstances under which a trade mark can be challenged after it has been registered, and how to effectively navigate these proceedings to protect your trade mark.

With a focus on practical guidance, this course will equip you with the knowledge to manage trade mark registry proceedings at the UKIPO from start to finish, ensuring robust protection for your brand's assets in the UK market.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed for trade mark professionals and other executives who are responsible for trade marks applications that are filed in and prosecuted before the UKIPO, including:



IP lawyers

Trade mark managers and administrators

Formalities professionals

In-house lawyers Private practice IP lawyers

Key Topics Covered:







Overview of the application timeline and process



During the application and after you apply Post grant

Speakers

JoAnna Emery, CLAS, is Project Manager, Intellectual Property at atai Life Sciences. Previously, JoAnna was Senior Intellectual Property Paralegal for Cambridge Mechatronics Limited where she was responsible for aiding in the management and growth of the patent portfolio. Prior to that she was the Head of and Director for Pure Ideas Limited where she managed the strategy, P&L, KPIs and intellectual property operations of the firm.

JoAnna has over 27 years experience in intellectual property in both the US and England. She holds an Associate and Bachelor's degree in Paralegal Studies from Rivier College.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900