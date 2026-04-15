Managing Risks As A Corporate In-House Lawyer: Managing Contracts Successfully, Planning Strategically, And Safeguarding The Company's Reputation (ONLINE EVENT: May 20, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your role as an in-house lawyer with a masterclass in risk management. Key opportunities include identifying and managing risks, supporting informed decision-making, and safeguarding corporate compliance and reputation, while developing a strategic outlook on both legal and business risks.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Risks as a Corporate In-house Lawyer (May 20, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Join our masterclass training course to get to grips with the essentials of risk management for corporate lawyers. As an in-house lawyer, a good understanding of risks and how to identify and mitigate against them is crucial to your role. Are you equipped with the right skills?

Risk management knowledge equips in-house lawyers to protect their company and ensure their business is adhering to compliance requirements. It also helps support decision-making and managing contracts successfully, as well as planning strategically, and safeguarding the company's reputation.

This training course focuses on:



Identification of risk

Long term risk versus short term risk

Legal risk versus business risk

Risk and opportunity assessments

Quantifying and managing risk

Communication around corporate risk Do's and don'ts about risk

Learn from our expert speaker and gain invaluable insights that you can immediately put into practice.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specially designed for:



In-house patent attorneys

IP lawyers and legal advisors

Private practice patent attorneys

Senior administrators and paralegals Others responsible for managing an IP portfolio

Key Topics Covered:



What are the risks that we face?

Risk and opportunity assessments

Communication around risks Summary and final questions

Speakers

Olivier Corticchiato

Olivier Corticchiato is an independent intellectual property consultant. He combines strong international experiences in leading IP teams for major global companies. He was until recently European Patent Attorney and Head of Centre of Competence - Patent Oppositions at Nestle, and before that he was at Proctor & Gamble. His speciality areas include patent, IP, IP portfolio, design rights, EPC, European Patent Convention, contracts, confidentiality, oppositions, litigation, valuation, appeal, agreements, R&D, business development, litigation, IP M&A and IP due diligence.

His extensive experience in IP, R&D, consumer understanding and IP M&A, means Olivier is legitimate at operating in the inner circle of IP-Legal, and innovation/R&D, business/marketing.

He acquired the experience of people management in his various R&D and IP positions and attaches importance to shaping organizations to match the business objectives. Developing strategies, sharing and advising organizations in the field of R&D and intellectual property have become his fundamental direction.

For more information about this training visit

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