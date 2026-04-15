CM Omar Abdullah Declines To Cut Inaugural Ribbon Bearing Colours Of National Flag

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday showed the much-appreciated presence of mind when he refused to cut an inauguration ribbon bearing three colours of the national flag.

CM Abdullah declined to cut the ribbon during the inauguration of the“Know Your Artisan” programme at Kashmir Haat, Exhibition Ground, Srinagar, after noticing that it bore the colours of the national flag.

When the Chief Minister reached the inauguration point, he observed that the ribbon was a Tricolour. He chose not to cut it and instead directed the organisers to open one side of the ribbon, after which the inauguration proceeded.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, and several legislators and senior officers from the Civil administration.

The gesture is being seen in the context of the protocol and respect associated with the national flag.

CM Omar Abdullah has always been known to react promptly to matters pertaining to the national anthem, national flag and those related to protocol.

He has always shown utmost respect and dignity while negotiating his political path, thereby never using language against political adversaries that he would have to regret later.

In contrast to Omar Abdullah, his father, Dr Farooq Abdullah, has always been known for being more vocal, sometimes taking his political adversaries head-on during debates, even raising his voice to hammer a point.

Dr Farooq Abdullah's political outbursts have always been seen as well thought-out and calculated moves to counter the political opponents or to strike a chord with the prevailing sentiment on the ground.

Whether it is the elder Abdullah or his son, Omar, their commitment to nationalism and secular ideals has remained undoubted. In national and international fora, Dr Abdullah has always stood by his firm commitment to the country. He opposed terrorism even when terrorists controlled the narrative in Jammu and Kashmir.