Doha Design District Invites Proposals For Public Artworks, Open Until May 14

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Design District (DDD) has announced its Public Art Open Call, inviting artists, designers, and creatives to submit proposals for innovative public artworks.

The initiative positions public art as an integral part of the public realm, enhancing everyday urban life while reinforcing the district's identity and enriching the overall visitor experience.

Director of Doha Design District Dana Kazic said:“Public art plays a transformative role in shaping how people experience and connect with a place. Through this open call, we invite creatives to contribute to Doha Design District's evolving identity, while reinforcing our commitment to supporting artistic innovation and positioning Doha as a vibrant, globally connected cultural hub. We invite artists to be part of this initiative and contribute to our mission to transform our downtown into a dynamic artistic neighbourhood, while showcasing their creativity to the wider community.”

Submissions will be open until May 14, with the competition welcoming a broad spectrum of participants, including urban designers, architects, landscape architects, artists, designers, creatives working in public space, as well as community organizations and interdisciplinary collectives. Emerging professionals and students are also encouraged to apply, provided they are supported by a mentor or institutional endorsement. Proposals may be submitted across a range of categories, including sculptural landmarks and gateways, functional and interactive installations, educational and community-oriented spaces, as well as murals and other surface-based interventions.

All proposals must be submitted digitally via the Doha Design District website in either English or Arabic and should include a visual presentation panel, a project description of up to 1,000 words outlining the concept, sustainability approach, spatial adaptability and materiality.