Afghan-Uzbek Joint Chamber Of Commerce Opens In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A joint chamber of commerce between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan has been inaugurated in western Herat province to promote economic and trade ties between the two neighbouring countries, an official said on Wednesday.

Director of Chamber of Commerce and Investment Mohammad Younis Qazizada told a ceremony on Tuesday that the establishment of the joint chamber could play an important role in economic growth, expansion of industrial cooperation and strengthening economic ties between Herat and Uzbekistan.

He added that with the launch of the chamber, opportunities would be created to expand trade exchanges, generate new investment prospects and facilitate relations between traders and industrialists of the two countries, particularly those in Herat.

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