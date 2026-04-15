17Pc Of Afghan Returnee Women Earn Income: UN Report

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A new United Nations report finds that only 17 percent of Afghan women returnees from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan are earning an income.

Despite many women having worked and gained skills while abroad, they face a near-total collapse in job opportunities upon returning to Afghanistan, the report shows. Nearly 40 percent say they have skills they are unable to use, including vocational, technical and digital skills, UN Women and Asia-Pacific said in a statement.

More than three-quarters of women who worked in Iran and nearly two-thirds of those who worked in Pakistan, are unemployed after returning to Afghanistan, according to the findings, which are based on a study conducted by researchers at Samuel Hall.

The study draws on data collected from 700 returnee women and local stakeholders, including phone surveys, in-depth interviews, focus group discussions and workshops in Herat, Nangarhar and Kabul provinces.

The report added that restrictions, lack of access to capital and tools, and limited market opportunities are among the key challenges facing these women.

Since 2023, more than 5.5 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, placing unprecedented pressure on already fragile local economies.

UN Women Afghanistan Special Representative Susan Ferguson said supporting women's economic participation was critical not only for individual women but also for Afghanistan's broader recovery and economic development.

Based on its findings, UN Women has called for increased investment in providing work tools, support for high-demand sectors such as small-scale livestock, food processing and tailoring, skills development, and increased grants for women.

kk