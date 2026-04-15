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Uzbek Delegation Arrives In Kabul
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jamshid Abdurazzaqov arrived in Kabul on Wednesday on an official visit aimed at expanding cooperation in the agriculture and livestock sectors and strengthening economic ties between the two countries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL) said Abdurazzaqov arrived in Kabul at the head of a high-level delegation.
It said that the purpose of the visit is to review and implement horticulture projects, enhance technical cooperation and hold meetings with officials and specialists from MoAIL.
hz
In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL) said Abdurazzaqov arrived in Kabul at the head of a high-level delegation.
It said that the purpose of the visit is to review and implement horticulture projects, enhance technical cooperation and hold meetings with officials and specialists from MoAIL.
hz
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