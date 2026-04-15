PM Modi Inaugurates Bhairavaikya Mandir, Hails India's Timeless Civilisational Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Mandya, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Bhairavaikya Mandir at Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthan Math in Srikshetra Adichunchanagiri in Karnataka's Mandya district and said that India remains a living civilisation with a continuous cultural legacy spanning thousands of years.

Earlier, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kala Bhairava temple within the premises of the Math. He paid floral tributes, folded his hands in reverence, and performed aarti to the idol of Lord Kala Bhairava.

He also offered prayers before the statue of late Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and the idols of other Gods and Goddesses. The Prime Minister was seen walking through the temple premises with folded hands.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the pontiff of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and other dignitaries accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a large gathering, the Prime Minister noted that there are very few examples in the world where such ancient traditions and heritage have been preserved and carried forward in a living form. He said the Adichunchanagiri Math stands as a shining example of this continuity, with a history of nearly 2,000 years, enriched by an unbroken guru parampara, spirituality, and service to society.

PM Modi said Karnataka represents a unique confluence of“tatvajnan” (philosophy) and“tantrajnan” (technology), reflecting both deep spiritual roots and technological advancement. He described the Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthan as a priceless gift to the land, which has guided society through its teachings, moral values, and spiritual direction.

He highlighted the role of spiritual leaders in shaping society, stating that great personalities have emerged from time to time who were not confined to spiritual pursuits alone but lived among the people, shared their joys and struggles, and guided them towards progress. Recalling the contributions of late Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, he said the seer continues to inspire people even today through his legacy of service.

The Prime Minister noted that the late seer worked across sectors such as education and healthcare, ensuring that the benefits reached the poor and underprivileged. He emphasised that for such leaders, devotion extended beyond spirituality to addressing people's problems and working for their welfare.

Drawing a parallel with government initiatives, the Prime Minister said his administration shares a similar vision of inclusive development. He highlighted the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which crores of people have received free treatment, and added that the scheme has been extended to citizens above 70 years of age to ensure dignity in healthcare.

Referring to environmental conservation, the Prime Minister recalled the efforts of the late seer in promoting the protection of peacocks, describing it as both an ecological and cultural initiative. He noted that the peacock, India's national bird, holds religious significance as the vehicle of Lord Subramanya.

Sharing a personal note, PM Modi said that peacocks are frequently seen at his residence in New Delhi and that he has closely observed their peaceful and graceful nature.

The Prime Minister said the spiritual experience of offering prayers at the Kalabhairava temple and inaugurating the Bhairavaikya Mandir would remain etched in his memory. He added that every visit to Karnataka brings him renewed inspiration.