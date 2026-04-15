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Director Declaration


2026-04-15 03:46:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

Notification under UKLR 6.4.9R(2)

In compliance with UK Listing Rule Admiral announces that with effect from 15 April 2026, Fiona Muldoon, Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Grainger plc. Upon appointment, Fiona will be a member of the Grainger plc Nomination, Remuneration, Audit and Risk, and Responsible Business Committees. From mid-June, Fiona will be appointed the Grainger plc Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Dan Caunt
Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

For further information please contact:

Media:
Addy Frederick ...
Investors/ Analysts:
Diane Michelberger ...


MENAFN15042026004107003653ID1110984612



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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