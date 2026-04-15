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LUX* Belle Mare Joins Virtuoso’s Exclusive Global Luxury Travel Network
(MENAFN- PRCO) Mauritius, 14 April 2025 – Award-winning global luxury hotel operator The Lux Collective is pleased to announce LUX* Belle Mare’s acceptance into Virtuoso’s prestigious portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising more than 2,200 preferred suppliers across 100 countries.
By joining Virtuoso’s collection of the world’s finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and travel entities, LUX* Belle Mare is now recognised among the leading luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. Acceptance into this invitation-only network opens the door to Virtuoso’s powerful global community of elite travel advisors, supported by targeted marketing channels and high-profile industry events including Virtuoso Travel Week. This new affiliation also strengthens LUX* Belle Mare’s connections with leading leisure travel agencies across North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.
“Virtuoso represents the highest standards in luxury travel, and we are proud to see LUX* Belle Mare welcomed into such an esteemed community,” said Olivier Chavy, Chief Executive Officer of The Lux Collective. “This affiliation deepens our ability to engage with travellers who are looking for meaningful moments, intuitive service and uplifting bespoke experiences that reflect our commitment to delivering Life Extraordinary hospitality at every touchpoint.”
Set on Mauritius’ serene east coast, LUX* Belle Mare offers a contemporary retreat with suites and villas. Re-imagined by established Mauritian designer Jean Marc Tang, the interior combines modern comfort with understated island style. Recently awarded Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star honour for the third consecutive year, the resort features one of the island’s largest lagoon pools, innovative culinary offerings – including the much-loved Chinese restaurant Duck Laundry and contemporary Indian dining at Amari by Vineet, led by the first Indian Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia. It also presents a one-of-a-kind collection of Extraordinary Experiences and transformative wellness journeys at the renowned LUX* ME Spa.
By joining Virtuoso’s collection of the world’s finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and travel entities, LUX* Belle Mare is now recognised among the leading luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. Acceptance into this invitation-only network opens the door to Virtuoso’s powerful global community of elite travel advisors, supported by targeted marketing channels and high-profile industry events including Virtuoso Travel Week. This new affiliation also strengthens LUX* Belle Mare’s connections with leading leisure travel agencies across North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.
“Virtuoso represents the highest standards in luxury travel, and we are proud to see LUX* Belle Mare welcomed into such an esteemed community,” said Olivier Chavy, Chief Executive Officer of The Lux Collective. “This affiliation deepens our ability to engage with travellers who are looking for meaningful moments, intuitive service and uplifting bespoke experiences that reflect our commitment to delivering Life Extraordinary hospitality at every touchpoint.”
Set on Mauritius’ serene east coast, LUX* Belle Mare offers a contemporary retreat with suites and villas. Re-imagined by established Mauritian designer Jean Marc Tang, the interior combines modern comfort with understated island style. Recently awarded Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star honour for the third consecutive year, the resort features one of the island’s largest lagoon pools, innovative culinary offerings – including the much-loved Chinese restaurant Duck Laundry and contemporary Indian dining at Amari by Vineet, led by the first Indian Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia. It also presents a one-of-a-kind collection of Extraordinary Experiences and transformative wellness journeys at the renowned LUX* ME Spa.
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