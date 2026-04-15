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Hanwha Aerospace Presents Future Security Vision to NATO Delegation
(MENAFN- hanwha) Apr 14, 2026 – Hanwha Aerospace hosted permanent representatives from 30 NATO member states for the inaugura‘ ‘Hanwha-NATO PermReps Strategic Dial’gue’, presenting its next-generation defense vision spanning unmanned systems, manned-unmanned teaming, and satellite capabilities.
During the visit, the company briefed the delegation on its proven defense platforms, including the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System.
Hanwha Aerospace supplies the K9 to six NATO member states, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Norway, Romania, and Türkiye, and holds the top global market share in self-propelled howitzers. The Chunmoo system has also been exported to Poland, Estonia, and Norway, further expanding the company's strategic cooperation with NATO.
The company also presented its localization strategy, which contributes not only to European defense capabilities but also to local economies and industrial ecosystems. Hanwha Aerospace has broken ground on H-ACE Europe, a production facility in Romania, and established a joint venture with Poland's WB Electronics for local production of Chunmoo guided missiles, deepening its integration into Europe's defense industrial base.
Jae-il Son, President & CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, said, “This visit reaffirmed the strong partnership between Hanwha Aerospace and NATO allies. We will continue strengthening European security through local production, sustainment, and tailored defense solutions. Our goal is to become NATO's most trusted partne”.”
About Hanwha Aerospace
Hanwha Aerospace is a leading provider of advanced defense, aerospace, and industrial solutions with a global footprint across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Its portfolio covers land, sea, air, and space domains, including artillery systems, armored vehicles, precision-guided munitions, aircraft engines, satellites, and space launch technologies. As a core affiliate of Hanwha Group, Hanwha Aerospace is dedicated to strengthening global partnerships through localization, co-production, and technology transfer.
For more information, please visit
During the visit, the company briefed the delegation on its proven defense platforms, including the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System.
Hanwha Aerospace supplies the K9 to six NATO member states, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Norway, Romania, and Türkiye, and holds the top global market share in self-propelled howitzers. The Chunmoo system has also been exported to Poland, Estonia, and Norway, further expanding the company's strategic cooperation with NATO.
The company also presented its localization strategy, which contributes not only to European defense capabilities but also to local economies and industrial ecosystems. Hanwha Aerospace has broken ground on H-ACE Europe, a production facility in Romania, and established a joint venture with Poland's WB Electronics for local production of Chunmoo guided missiles, deepening its integration into Europe's defense industrial base.
Jae-il Son, President & CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, said, “This visit reaffirmed the strong partnership between Hanwha Aerospace and NATO allies. We will continue strengthening European security through local production, sustainment, and tailored defense solutions. Our goal is to become NATO's most trusted partne”.”
About Hanwha Aerospace
Hanwha Aerospace is a leading provider of advanced defense, aerospace, and industrial solutions with a global footprint across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Its portfolio covers land, sea, air, and space domains, including artillery systems, armored vehicles, precision-guided munitions, aircraft engines, satellites, and space launch technologies. As a core affiliate of Hanwha Group, Hanwha Aerospace is dedicated to strengthening global partnerships through localization, co-production, and technology transfer.
For more information, please visit
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