Eritrea: Sports And Educational Week In Assab Sub-Zone

The sports and educational competitions that had been underway in connection with Schools' Week in Assab sub-zone concluded at a ceremony conducted on 11 April.

The Schools' Week, which lasted for a month, was attended by students from pre-school to high school from 14 schools.

The competitions, in which about 4,000 students took part, included debating, general knowledge competitions, as well as various sports competitions.

Mr. Kahese Mogos, head of the education office in the sub-zone, said that the program, beyond nurturing unity and harmony among the students, has made a significant contribution in enabling them to identify and develop their talents, as well as in creating self-confidence and preserving the noble culture of their society.

At the event, awards were handed out to winners of the various competitions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.