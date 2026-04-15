PM Modi Inaugurates Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira In Karnataka's Mandya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri on Wednesday in Mandya, Karnataka He attended the event as part of his official visit to the state. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also jointly release the book titled "Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram" along with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda Ji.

Mandira a Tribute to Seer's Legacy

Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, the 71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math. Constructed in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, the Mandira stands as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late seer. The Mandira is envisioned not only as a place of reverence but also as a source of inspiration for future generations.

Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji was widely respected for his lifelong commitment to social service, having established numerous educational institutions and healthcare facilities. He firmly believed that service to society is the highest form of worship, and his teachings transcended barriers of caste, creed, and region, inspiring millions.

PM Modi Extends Rongali Bihu Greetings

PM Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year. Rongali Bihu is one of the most important and sacred festivals of Assam, marking the arrival of spring and the beginning of the agricultural season. It is celebrated with traditional songs, feasts, and community gatherings. The festival brings joy, renewal, and agricultural prosperity, especially among the farmers.

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Rongali Bihu greetings to you all!"

"This vibrant festival celebrates new beginnings, prosperity and the spirit of togetherness. This festival beautifully showcases the Assamese culture, which is gaining popularity all across. I pray for a year filled with success, happiness and wonderful health," a photo attached to the post read. (ANI)

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