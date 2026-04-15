Noida: Worker Alleges Assault By Police After Failed Company Reopening

A worker on Wednesday alleged that 10-15 police personnel physically and verbally assaulted him outside a company in Noida's Sector 63 after he and several others gathered at the premises following a message about the company's reopening, only to be told it remained closed.

The worker claimed that he and others arrived at the company after receiving information on Tuesday night about the resumption of operations. However, upon their arrival, the company informed them that it remained closed.

The incident comes in the backdrop of recent protests in Noida, where workers had demanded a wage hike, after which the company reportedly placed its workers on leave.

'They Took Me Inside Their Vehicle': Worker's Account

Speaking to ANI, the worker claimed that the alleged assault took place inside a police vehicle at the site. "We all received a message last night that the company is reopening, and we all must join. So, we all came here today. Upon reaching, they told us that the company is still closed and whenever it reopens, we will be informed. We questioned them why they called us then. We were only having a conversation with them when the police and media arrived. I made a video because a while ago, some police personnel took away two individuals. When they saw I was filming, they took me inside their vehicle. 10-15 personnel verbally abused me, physically assaulted me, and when I pleaded with them, they let me go. Several other companies are closed. We were informed that ours was to reopen," he said.

Police Commissioner on Broader Worker Protests

Earlier, Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that workers' protests across Gautam Buddha Nagar district remained largely peaceful, with only two of the 83 locations witnessing violence.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Singh said, "Today, there was peace everywhere and in all sectors. A high-level committee sent by the government has made some announcements. A high-level government committee made certain announcements, including an interim pay hike for workers, and considering their conditions, a wage board has been formed to recommend to the government. We are very sympathetic to the workers' plight and condition. Only two out of 83 protest sites turned violent. I appeal to all the workers to return to work peacefully."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)