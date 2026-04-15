Miss India Nikita Porwal Calls Women's Bill A 'Thoughtful Decision'

Miss India 2024 Backs Women's Reservation Bill

Ahead of the special three-day parliamentary sitting on the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation, Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal has voiced strong support for the proposed legislation, calling it a meaningful step toward empowering women across India. Speaking to ANI, Porwal described the initiative as impactful despite its scale. "A small initiative can do big wonders in a country like India," she said, expressing gratitude to the government for what she termed a "thoughtful decision."

She added that efforts aimed at women's empowerment tend to have a multiplier effect. "I fully support it and thank the government for this thoughtful decision. Whenever we talk about empowering women and start such campaigns, it benefits not just one woman but many women," Porwal noted, adding that she is "very excited" about the development.

Parliament to Deliberate on Key Legislation

Her remarks come as the government prepares to table key legislative proposals during the special sitting of Parliament scheduled for April 16, 17, and 18. The session will deliberate on amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, along with a proposed Delimitation Bill.

Proposed Lok Sabha Expansion and Reservation

According to sources, the Centre is considering a significant expansion of the Lok Sabha as part of its broader plan to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 general elections. The proposal includes increasing the total number of Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to 850. Of these, 815 seats are expected to be allocated to states, while 35 would be reserved for Union Territories. The government also intends to introduce a constitutional amendment to enable 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, a long-debated reform aimed at improving gender representation in India's highest legislative body.

Opposition Raises Concerns

However, the proposed delimitation exercise has drawn criticism from Opposition parties. Several leaders have expressed their concerns about the proposed delimitation bill, alleging that it will limit the representation of the southern states in the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties have also objected to the government's "rushing" of the bill before the general census.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)