Assam: Congress Flags 'Serious Lapses' In Post-Poll Security In Nazira

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam on Tuesday, flagging what he described as "serious lapses" in the security and handling of post-poll election materials in the 97-Nazira Assembly constituency.

Allegations of Security Lapses

In the letter dated April 14, Saikia alleged that during his visit to the Material Safety Cell in the constituency, he found that Rooms No. 11, 12 and 13, designated for storing election materials, were not being maintained as per Election Commission of India (ECI) norms. He claimed that several strong room doors were either improperly locked, secured only with single latches, or left in a condition where they could be opened with minimal pressure, raising concerns over compliance with mandatory double-lock systems. Saikia further alleged that out of six doors inspected, only one was properly secured with a double-lock system, and that even sensitive election papers of the Nazira constituency were not adequately protected, thereby posing risks to the integrity of the stored material.

The letter also pointed out that there was no dedicated sentry post near the storage area. It added that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel informed him their deployment did not specifically cover safeguarding the election material rooms, which he termed a serious lapse in security arrangements.

Violation of ECI Norms Cited

Citing ECI Press Note No. PN ECI/PN/25/2017 dated March 9, 2017, Saikia said strong rooms must have a single entry point with a double-lock system, 24x7 security, CCTV surveillance, proper sealing, and a logbook for all entries, along with monitoring by candidates or their agents--conditions which, he alleged, were not fully complied with.

He also referred to ECI instructions issued in 2023 regarding the storage of election papers, including statutory forms such as Form 17A and the Presiding Officer's records, stating that these were not properly secured.

Call for Urgent Intervention

Calling for urgent intervention, Saikia urged the Election Commission to initiate an inquiry, ensure strict compliance with guidelines, strengthen security arrangements, and take action against officials responsible for the alleged lapses.

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