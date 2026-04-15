WB Polls: ECI Starts Home Voting For Elderly, Pwd In Jhargram

ECI launches home voting in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, April 15, posted on X about ensuring the facility of home voting so that every elector can exercise their right to vote. In the post, it said, "Chunav Ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv!", highlighting the election as a matter of pride for West Bengal. It further stated that democracy is being delivered to the doorstep. The ECI announced that home voting is underway across Jhargram district in West Bengal, and that the facility will be provided to elderly and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) electors. The step ensures that every voter can cast their vote with dignity and comfort from their homes. The note concluded by stating that bringing the booth to the voter strengthens inclusive participation.

The post read: "Chunav Ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv! Democracy delivered to the doorstep voting is underway across Jhargram district for elderly and PwD electors. This facility ensures that every elector can exercise their right to vote with ease and dignity from the comfort of their homes."

Chunav Ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv! Democracy delivered to the doorstep. Home voting is underway across Jhargram district for elderly and PwD electors. This facility ensures that every elector can exercise their right to vote with ease and dignity from the comfort of their... twitter/Odv0b2QF7i - Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 15, 2026

West Bengal Assembly Election Details

Earlier, the ECI, on Tuesday, announced that a total of 2,926 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, as per an official press note. The election is scheduled to be held in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, and the results will be announced on May 4.

After the final list was prepared, 1,478 candidates are contesting in Phase I across 152 constituencies, while 1,448 candidates are in the race for Phase II, covering 142 constituencies.

According to a press note released on Tuesday, the last date for filing nominations for West Bengal (Phase II) was April 9. The scrutiny of nominations took place on April 10, and candidates were allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 13, 3:00 PM.

The Election Commission directed Returning Officers to publish the final list of candidates in the official gazette. (ANI)

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