High Intake Of Ultra-Processed Foods Linked To Poor Muscle Health, Study Finds

A recent study published in the journal Radiology shows that people who consume a large amount of ultra-processed foods often experience worse muscle health. The research from the University of California, San Francisco, discovered a clear connection between high consumption of these foods and an increase in fat stored within thigh muscles. This was observed even after taking into account factors such as calorie intake, physical activity levels, and social background. These findings could be significant in understanding the risks associated with knee osteoarthritis.

What Counts as Ultra-Processed Food

Ultra-processed foods are industrially created products made for convenience and long shelf life. They typically contain high levels of sugar, salt, fat, and refined carbohydrates, which can strongly activate the brain's reward system and lead to overeating.

Examples of such foods include packaged snacks, soft drinks, energy drinks, sweets, pre-made meals, mass-produced bread, breakfast cereals, margarine, and frozen pizzas. These items often include additives, flavourings, and other altered ingredients.

Study Background

The experts explained that over the past few decades, natural foods have increasingly been replaced by highly processed alternatives. This shift in diet has occurred at the same time as rising rates of obesity and knee osteoarthritis.

The researchers aimed to determine if the consumption of ultra-processed foods was specifically linked to changes in muscle composition, particularly the accumulation of fat within thigh muscles.

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How the Research Was Conducted

The team used data from 615 participants in the long-term Osteoarthritis Initiative, a project funded by the National Institutes of Health. None of the participants had osteoarthritis at the beginning of the study.

The group consisted of 275 men and 340 women, with an average age of 60 and an average body mass index of 27, indicating that most were overweight. Approximately 41% of their total food intake in the previous year came from ultra-processed products.

Muscle Findings

MRI scans showed that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with more fat being stored in thigh muscles. This condition, known as fatty degeneration, happens when muscle fibres are slowly replaced by fat tissue.

Importantly, this connection remained consistent regardless of overall calorie intake or lifestyle factors. The MRI techniques used were standard and widely available, meaning the approach could be easily applied in regular medical practice.

Importance of Diet

Researchers emphasized that osteoarthritis is a major and growing health issue globally, closely related to obesity and lifestyle choices. Although weight management is still a key factor in managing the condition, the study suggests that the quality of food also plays an important role, not just reducing calorie intake. Improving diet quality may therefore help maintain muscle health and reduce pressure on joints.

The researchers believe this is the first study to directly examine the relationship between ultra-processed food intake and thigh muscle composition using MRI.

They conclude that reducing the consumption of these foods, along with maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise, could help preserve muscle quality and potentially ease the impact of knee osteoarthritis over time.

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