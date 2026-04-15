Shifting From Delhi-NCR To Bengaluru Worth It? Viral Post Triggers Heated Discussion On Social Media

An X post enquiring why individuals from Delhi-NCR move to Bengaluru for work has sparked an online debate, with users commenting on employment options, lifestyle, and quality of living. In the post, user Akshay expressed his confusion on why individuals who currently live in metro cities would prefer to migrate to another metro for job. He contended that while migrating from smaller towns to larger cities is logical, moving between two well-developed cities makes little sense.

“I'll never understand people from NCR who move to Bangalore for a job. It makes sense when somebody is from a non-metro city/town/village. But if you're living in Gurgaon then what incentive do you have to move away for a job, and also deal with rent?” he wrote.

Take A Look At Viral Post

I'll never understand people from NCR who move to Bangalore for a job makes sense when somebody is from a non-metro city/town/village if you're living in Gurgaon then what incentive do you have to move away for a job, and also deal with rent?

- Akshay (@reticentdelhite) April 14, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

Akshay's garnered a mixed reception. While several users praised the decision, citing greater professional opportunities and work culture in Bengaluru, others contended that job mobility sometimes leaves people with little options.

A user stated, "Better opportunities, free will to roam around own country, career prospects and more importantly in my case away from toxic culture of show off, minding own business, better AQI, relatively less thuggish & more orderly (relatively)."

"Lol, Delhi-NCR is nowhere near Bangalore in terms of high-paying employment. That alone is reason enough to leave. Let's not even go into AQI...And DLF ke alava hai, bhi kya Gurugram mai," said another.

“In Delhi NCR, you get to switch only when you have a connection. Also in large corporates, seasoned employees don't leave unlike Bangalore. Secondly, It's very rare for MNCs to randomly take people from linkedin who have applied. If this has happened to you, be grateful!!!!” wrote a third user.

“IMO people dont have choice actually, wherever the company calls most probably you have to go,” said one user.