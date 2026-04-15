Stalin Slams Centre's Delimitation Bill, Says It Punishes South India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday termed the proposed delimitation amendment Bill by the Union government a "massive historic injustice" against Tamil Nadu and other southern states and called for black flag protests across the state.

'Punishment for Growth': Stalin Warns BJP

In a post on X, Stalin questioned whether Tamil Nadu and southern states were being "punished" for contributing to India's growth and warned that the move had triggered widespread anger across the region. "Is punishment being meted out to Tamil Nadu and the southern states for the crime of striving for India's growth? The delimitation amendment bill that the Union BJP government plans to introduce in Parliament tomorrow is a massive historic injustice inflicted upon Tamil Nadu and the southern states," he said.

He further alleged that people across South India were angered over the proposed move and cautioned the BJP against proceeding with it. "Every South Indian south of the Vindhyas is boiling with rage. The BJP is playing with fire," Stalin said.

Calling for protests, the DMK president urged people to hoist black flags at homes and public places across Tamil Nadu. "Tomorrow, across Tamil Nadu, black flags will be hoisted on homes and public spaces in protest against delimitation," he added.

Stalin also warned that the Union government would face consequences if it did not withdraw the proposal. "If the Union government refuses to heed Tamil Nadu's voice and withdraw, you will have to face the consequences. For this, you will have to pay a heavy price," he said. "As DMK President, and above all as a self-respecting Tamil, I warn once again--let the black flags rise," he added.

Bill Part of Special Parliament Session

The remarks come as the government prepares to table key legislative proposals during the special sitting of Parliament scheduled for April 16, 17, and 18. The session will deliberate on amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, along with a proposed Delimitation Bill.

Proposed Lok Sabha Expansion

According to sources, the Centre is considering a significant expansion of the Lok Sabha as part of its broader plan to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 general elections. The proposal includes increasing the total number of Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to 850. Of these, 815 seats are expected to be allocated to states, while 35 would be reserved for Union Territories.

The government also intends to introduce a constitutional amendment to enable 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, a long-debated reform aimed at improving gender representation in India's highest legislative body. However, the proposed delimitation exercise has drawn criticism from Opposition parties. Several leaders have expressed their concerns about the proposed delimitation bill, alleging that it will limit the representation of the southern states in the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties have also objected to the government's "rushing" of the bill before the general census.

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