Pakistan PM Sharif To Visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye From April 15-18

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan said the visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, economic engagement, and discussions on regional peace and security.

Sharif is expected to meet senior leadership in both Gulf countries, with talks likely to include trade, investment, energy cooperation, and coordination on key geopolitical developments affecting the wider Middle East.

The prime minister will then travel to Türkiye to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where global leaders gather to discuss pressing international issues and diplomatic challenges.

On the sidelines of the forum, Sharif is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other world leaders to advance Pakistan's diplomatic and strategic interests.

Pakistan has been actively engaging with Gulf and regional partners to strengthen economic ties, secure investment, and coordinate on regional stability amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum has emerged as a key international platform for dialogue, bringing together heads of state, policymakers, and experts to address global conflicts, cooperation, and development challenges.

Sharif's multi-country visit underscores Pakistan's efforts to deepen regional partnerships and expand its diplomatic outreach at a time of shifting alliances and complex global security concerns.