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Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea

Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea


2026-04-15 03:04:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Center.

The bureau noted that the magnitude of the earthquake, recorded at 06:52 (GMT +4), was 4.2.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 36 kilometers.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The Caspian Sea region is known for its occasional seismic activity due to complex geological structures and tectonic movements beneath the seabed. While most of these tremors pass unnoticed, monitoring agencies continue to track them closely to assess any potential risks.

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AzerNews

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