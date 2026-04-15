War Update: 212 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its update as of 08:00 on Wednesday, April 15, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile, deployed 6,672 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2,917 shelling attacks, including 48 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian forces also carried out airstrikes near Ivanivka and Katerynivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Novoukrainka, Shyroke, Novoselivka, Rivne, Dolynka, Omelnyk, Novoivanivka, Komyshuvakha, Shevchenkivske, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck five areas of enemy personnel and equipment concentration, two UAV command posts, and one Russian MLRS.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, the enemy carried out 70 attacks on positions, nine of them with MLRS. Six assault actions were recorded.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian troops attempted to break through defensive lines nine times near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Lyman.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces launched ten attacks toward Kurylivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka, and Novoplatonivka.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy attempted to advance 12 times toward Novoserhiivka, Lyman, Drobysheve, and Dibrova.

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian forces stopped four Russian attempts to advance toward Zakitne, Ozerne, and Riznykivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, occupiers attacked four times near Chasiv Yar, Fedorivka Druha, Bondarne, and Markove.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian forces carried out 31 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

Russia loses 1,010 troops, four MLRS in war against Ukraine over past day

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 42 assault actions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Muravka, Molodetske, and toward Dorozhnie and Serhiivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times near Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, Verbove, Novohryhorivka, Kalynivske, and Zlahoda.

On the Huliaipole axis, there were 13 Russian attacks near Myrne, Huliaipole, and toward Hirske, Dobropillia, and Zaliznychne.

On the Orikhiv axis, no assault operations were recorded.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian forces conducted four unsuccessful assault attempts toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Photo: AFU General Staff