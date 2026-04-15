Russian Forces Drop FAB-1500 On Sloviansk, Injuring One And Destroying Historic Landmark
According to him, at 5 a.m., the enemy struck the central part of Sloviansk with a FAB-1500.
A children's sports facility, which was a historic landmark of the city, was completely destroyed. An administrative building was destroyed, and another was damaged.Read also: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills woman, damages homes, business
At least 39 high-rise buildings and 15 vehicles sustained varying degrees of damage.
Currently, one person is known to have been injured. He is a 57-year-old man. He is being prepared for transport to a hospital in Dnipro, Liakh noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of April 11, the Russians dropped four FAB-250 bombs on the center of Kramatorsk, injuring 10 people.
Photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook
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