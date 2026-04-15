Over 100 Riders Set To Compete At FEI Group VII Finals In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The FEI Group VII Finals kick off today at the Longines Arena in Al Shaqab, bringing together more than 100 riders from across the region. Running over four days, the championship will feature junior, youth, and senior athletes competing for a total prize purse of €318,000.

In a milestone addition, this year's event introduces the Under-25 (U25) class for the first time. Sanctioned by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), the category is designed for riders aged 16 to 25 and is already established across Europe and the United States.

The U25 class runs alongside the Longines Global Champions Tour, contributes to international rankings, and offers a vital pathway for emerging talent to gain top-level competitive experience.

Competition begins from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, opening with junior and youth classes at heights of 110 cm and 120 cm, followed by the U25 class at 135 cm.

The second day continues with individual and team competitions across all categories, with jumps ranging from 110 cm to 140 cm.

On Friday, action starts at 2:00 PM with a local junior class, followed by team competitions for juniors and youth.

The highlight of the day will be the U25 Grand Prix at 145 cm, scheduled for 9:30 PM. The championship concludes on Saturday with a full afternoon of junior and youth competitions, featuring heights up to 135 cm.

Tournament Director Sheikh Talal bin Khalid Al Thani highlighted the event's continued growth, noting steady improvements in both organization and competition level.

He emphasised Qatar's rising prominence on the international equestrian stage and its commitment to developing the sport.

“The introduction of the U25 category marks a significant step forward,” he said.

“It strengthens the development pathway for young riders, helping them progress to elite levels while gaining valuable international experience ahead of major global competitions.”