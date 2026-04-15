Younousse, Tijan Storm Into Samila Open Semis
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's top beach volleyball pair of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan powered into the semi-finals of the 2026 AVC Beach Tour - 25th Samila Open in Thailand after a flawless run marked by dominant straight-sets victories.
The Qatari duo, former Olympic bronze medallists, and Asia's top beach volleyball pair, topped Pool B with authority before continuing their momentum in the knockout rounds. They secured their semi-final place with a convincing 21-9, 21-7 win over China's Li Wei and Du Hongjun, then followed it up with another clinical performance against Kazakhstan's Bogatu Sergey and Kirill Gurin, winning 21-16, 21-18 in Round 2.
Younousse and Tijan will now face Australia's D'Artagnan Potts and Jack Pearse in the semi-finals, as they aim to extend their unbeaten streak and push for the title.
The Samila Open is featuring 27 teams from 15 countries, divided into eight pools, with a combination of three-team and four-team groups, setting the stage for a highly competitive tournament.
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