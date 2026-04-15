Old Doha Port Celebrates Family Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qtaar: Old Doha Port marks Family Day in Qatar by celebrating the deep connection between family life and the nation's maritime heritage, a story that stretches from the neighbourhoods of old Doha to the present day.

For generations, Qatari families were shaped by the rhythms of the sea. Fathers who pearl dived carried the weight of their families' hopes with them, while mothers served as the steady foundation that held households and communities together. The Freej, the traditional neighbourhood, served as the extended family that held the social fabric of old Qatar together.

As a heritage and maritime destination rooted in Qatar's past, Old Doha Port continues to carry that legacy forward, a place where the stories of those early generations remain connected to the present day.