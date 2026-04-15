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Moci Hosts Patent Examination Specialists

Moci Hosts Patent Examination Specialists


2026-04-15 03:01:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) hosted a group of patent examiners specialized in reviewing patent applications, in collaboration with the Patent Office of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

This visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and exchange expertise in intellectual property. It also aligns with broader initiatives to enhance Qatar's intellectual property protection ecosystem and build the technical capacity of professionals involved in patent examination, in line with international best practices, while supporting innovation and scientific research.

As part of the programme, a series of technical working sessions were held, bringing together staff from the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department and the GCC Patent Office team. These sessions enabled knowledge exchange among specialists, discussions on the latest methodologies in patent examination, and a review of recent developments in the field.

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The Peninsula

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