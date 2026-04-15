Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Campaign For Vanathi Sreenivasan In Coimbatore Today

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), April 15 (IANS ) With the campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections nearing its final phase, high-profile visits by national leaders have intensified the political battle across the State.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal are set to play key roles, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in the southern districts.

Rekha Gupta will campaign in Coimbatore North on Wednesday in support of BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan. Her visit is expected to give a boost to the BJP's prospects in the constituency, which is witnessing a keen contest.

The campaign is scheduled to begin around 4:30 p.m., with roadshows and direct voter outreach planned across several key areas, including Venkittapuram, Chinnammal Nagar, Kannappa Nagar Fifth Road, KK Pudur, SBI Road, and Narayanasamy Road near Avila School.

Party leaders believe that Gupta's presence will energise grassroots workers and help consolidate support among urban and middle-class voters in the constituency.

Vanathi Srinivasan, Mahila Morcha national president and sitting BJP MLA from Coimbatore South assembly seat, has been actively campaigning on local development issues and governance.

Meanwhile, the AAP has announced that Arvind Kejriwal will visit Chennai on April 20 and 21. During his two-day visit, Kejriwal is expected to campaign in support of candidates aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance. His visit is seen as a strategic move to strengthen opposition unity and expand AAP's political engagement in the State.

Adding to the high-voltage campaign atmosphere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a major roadshow in Nagercoil today. The roadshow, covering key stretches of the town, is aimed at mobilising support for the BJP and alliance candidates in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts, and is expected to draw large crowds.

With top leaders from multiple parties campaigning across regions, Tamil Nadu is witnessing an intense and closely fought electoral contest as parties make their final push to influence voters ahead of polling day.