Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lives Alone For 40 Days In Germany To Prep For Upcoming Movie Main Actor Nahi Hun

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui seems to have gone the extra mile to prepare for his role in director Aditya Kripalani's upcoming film Main Actor Nahin Hoon.

The actor, as revealed by Aditya, chose to live solo in Germany, without his regular team and entourage for over a month to fully absorb his character.

According to the filmmaker, Aditya Kriplani, Nawazuddin travelled alone to Frankfurt for the shoot, without his usual team or entourage.

The actor spent nearly 40 days in the city, walking around freely and observing everyday life to understand the rhythm and mood of his character.

The director revealed that for the first seven days, he dedicated his time entirely to immersing himself in the environment before beginning work on the film.

Talking about Main Actor Nahin Hoon, which also stars Chitrangada Satarupa, had it's trailer launched recently.

The film's storyline follows Mouni (Chitrangada Satarupa), a struggling actor in Mumbai, who connects with Adnan Baig (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a retired banker based in Frankfurt, through an online audition.

As Mouni mentors Adnan in acting over video calls, the two navigate their emotional journeys across cities, further confronting deeply buried personal truths.

The movie has been shot simultaneously across India and Germany.

The film has already earned critical acclaim on the festival circuit, with Chitrangada winning Best Actress at DCSAFF, while Kripalani received a Jury Mention for Best Director.

Main Actor Nahi Hun is slated to release on May 8, 2026, and is being distributed in India by Platoon One Films.

Talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 25 years.

He kickstarted his career in Bollywood with a hit and miss role in the iconic movie Munnabhai MBBS, where he essayed the role of a thief.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot to fame with his role in Gangs of Wasseypur.

–IANS

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